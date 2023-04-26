Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After just one year with the team, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams traded Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, if the Rams didn’t end up trading Robinson, McVay revealed that he has big plans for him in Los Angeles.

The Rams dealt Robinson to the Steelers for a 2023 NFL Draft seventh-round pick swap. McVay says the deal came together quickly and that he was expecting to be working with Robinson for at least another year, via Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

“If for whatever reason it didn’t go down that way, we were gonna continue to pour into him and try to do a better job of utilizing him in a fashion that was in alignment with his skill set,” McVay said. “You try to be able to learn from previous things. That was going to be our focus and concentration as a coaching staff.”

“Really, up until last week, that was the mindset and mentality we had taken,” McVay continued. In my mind, I thought we had kind of moved on where, ‘hey we’re moving forward with Allen,”

With the Steelers swooping in at the last minute, Los Angeles made the decision to deal Robinson. However, McVay was getting ready to continue working with him. While he’s no longer his coach, McVay still wished Robinson luck in his move to Pittsburgh.

In his one season with the Rams, Allen Robinson caught 33 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Sean McVay thinks the wide receiver could’ve blossomed in Los Angeles. However, with his trade to the Steelers, McVay will just have to ask ‘what if’ when it comes to Robinson.