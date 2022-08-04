Sean McVay reveals surprising Rams receiver who is standing out at training camp

The Los Angeles Rams are loaded on offense. They have what everyone is finally recognizing as a great quarterback in Matthew Stafford. They have a solid running game behind David Akers and they have arguably the league’s best wide receiver in Cooper Kupp. They even went out and added former Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson to give Stafford another weapon. However, it’s been another Rams receiver that has caught the eye of head coach Sean McVay so far at training camp.

Liking what he sees from @tutuatwell. 👀 🎙 Coach McVay on our WR room following Day 10 of Camp. pic.twitter.com/yP0ag95BwN — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 4, 2022

“I think really whether it’s Tutu, I thought Ben Skowronek made a number of nice contested contest catches today… been very encouraged with Tutu (Atwell). I think it’s been a really positive camp but especially these last couple of days. I just want to keep seeing him build off of that,” the Rams head coach said after practice.

Tutu Atwell did not make much of an impact as a rookie last year. He was used almost exclusively as a punt and kick returner and did not catch a single pass. He showed his explosiveness at times on special teams until he suffered a season-ending injury in late October.

The Rams used the 57th overall (second-round) pick on Atwell in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite being disappointed in his rookie campaign, there is some buzz around him this camp. McVay obviously has been impressed thus far.

Even though Los Angeles signed Robinson to fill Robert Woods’ spot, they still have not re-signed Odell Beckham Jr. Van Jefferson is still with the Rams and likely will be the receiver who stretches the field, but if Atwell continues to impress, he might be able to make an impact this season.