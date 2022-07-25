The Los Angeles Rams fanbase had a bit of a scare this week when star Jalen Ramsey was placed on the PUP list. Ramsey, a multi-time All-Pro member, underwent a shoulder operation in the off-season. As a result, the team initially placed him on the list to make sure his rehab goes smoothly.

Recently, though, it seems like the team had a change of heart surrounding their cornerback. A few days before the official start of their training camp, the Rams announced that they would be taking Jalen Ramsey off the PUP list. Head coach Sean McVay elaborated on this decision in a news conference. (via Mike Florio)

“We ended up not putting Ramsey on the PUP as a result of doctors cleared him in a limited fashion that enables him to participate in a lot of the jog throughs… He felt good about that. We felt good about that. So, I think that’s what’s best for our football team. That’s why we kind of pivoted in that direction.”

Ramsey has been one of the cornerstones of this Rams defense ever since he joined the team. Widely considered as the best cornerback in the league, the star CB was one of the big reasons the team won their first Super Bowl in LA last season. The Rams will be depending on him again next season as they try to defend their crown.

The Rams have a pretty short PUP list compared of some of the other teams. After Ramsey was taken off the list, LA now has just three players on their injury list: Kyren Williams, Travin Howard, and Quentin Lake.