The Los Angeles Rams have ensured that a key piece of their passing game will be sticking around for the future. The Rams on Friday agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with tight end Tyler Higbee, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Higbee can also earn up to $30.5 million in the contract with potential incentives. The Rams tight end will earn $17 million guaranteed in the deal that will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2025 campaign.

A former fourth round pick out of Western Kentucky in the 2016 NFL Draft, Higbee, 30, has tallied 317 receptions, 3,239 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in eight seasons in the league.

Higbee helped the Rams advance to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, where they were bested by the New England Patriots. But Higbee and company hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after a strong 2021 season that saw them defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Higbee has been a capable contributor in the Rams offense over the years, and he enjoyed one of the best years of his career in 2022, hauling in 72 receptions on a career-best 108 targets for 620 yards and three scores.

Thus far, the Rams tight end ranks third on the team in receiving yards and fourth in receptions. Los Angeles currently sits at 1-2 heading into a Week 4 date against the Indianapolis Colts, a game in which Higbee, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, is currently in danger of missing.

Higbee is officially questionable for the contest after head coach Sean McVay said he would get some reps in at Friday's practice session.