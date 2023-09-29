The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record. In Week 3, they faced the Cincinnati Bengals on the road and couldn't get a W. The Rams' losses so far have exposed some of their inherent weaknesses. They couldn't beat the Bengals last week even if Joe Burrow had a sub-60 passer rating. Matthew Stafford got sacked six times and also threw two picks. Now, they'll get a chance to return to their winning ways against the Indianapolis Colts. As the Rams prepare to face the Colts, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams Fall to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3

The Rams absorbed their second loss of the 2023 NFL season with a 19-16 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Despite a hobbled Burrow at quarterback, the Bengals' defense was able to disrupt Stafford and the Rams' offensive line, similar to the San Francisco 49ers' performance in Week 2. The Rams' offense struggled to find the end zone, with their only touchdown coming from a 1-yard pass to Tutu Atwell in the left side of the end zone. On the other hand, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a standout performance with 12 receptions for 141 yards. Meanwhile, Burrow finished the game with 26 completions for 259 yards and his second interception of the season.

The Rams had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes, reaching the Bengals' 3-yard line. However, an unsuccessful onside kick and the Bengals' ability to run out the clock sealed the victory for Cincinnati. Los Angeles struggled on third down, converting only 1 of 11 attempts, and in the red zone, going 1 for 4. Now, the Rams hope they can bounce back against the Colts as they travel to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

1. Matthew Stafford's Challenges Against Colts Defense

In Monday's loss to the Bengals, Stafford's performance was marked by completing 18 out of 33 pass attempts for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also had one rushing attempt for seven yards. During the game, the Rams suffered injuries to two of their offensive linemen, Alaric Jackson (thigh) and Joe Noteboom (knee). Consequently, Stafford faced constant pressure and was sacked six times throughout the contest. He managed to avoid going without a touchdown pass in two out of his first three games this season by throwing a late one-yard pass to Tutu Atwell. This provided a small consolation for fans who had high hopes for the Rams' strong passing game.

Looking ahead to Week 4, the Rams are set to face the Colts, whose defense is known for its ability to sack opposing quarterbacks. Right now, they rank second in the NFL with 4.0 sacks per game. Stafford's recent performance has also been a bit shaky, with four interceptions and only two touchdowns in his last two games against the 49ers and Bengals. We expect him to sail through rough seas again here. Stafford will get bagged at least twice here and will have a sub-80 passer rating.

Dax Hill comes flying in and CRUSHES Matthew Stafford for the big sack 😳pic.twitter.com/IUyCWRgtyb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

2. Kyren Williams and the Rams' Running Game

Despite the Bengals' previous struggles against the run, Kyren Williams only managed 38 rushing yards on 10 attempts in Week 3. Williams also had difficulty connecting with Stafford in the passing game. However, Sean McVay's trust in Williams as a three-down back is evident. No other Rams back received a touch last week. Going into Week 4 against the Colts, who have been solid against the run, Williams may have to work hard to make an impact. We have the sophomore RB putting up 50+ rushing yards with one touchdown.

3. Puka Nacua's Potential

Puka Nacua, dealing with an oblique injury, had a decent performance against the Bengals with five receptions for 72 yards. He remains an integral part of the Rams' passing game and has impressive potential. With a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 4, Nacua could continue to be a key target for the Rams' offense.

Both Nacua and Tutu Atwell should do pretty well against the Colts. This game may also be their last chance to shine before Cooper Kupp returns in Week 5. The Colts' defense has allowed several receivers to score well this season. This makes us feel good about how Nacua will play. We have him going for over 110 yards for the third time this season.

4. Rams Seek to Avoid Third Consecutive Loss

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off an upset against Baltimore without their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson. While Richardson's status is uncertain, the Colts have shown they can win with Gardner Minshew leading the offense. The Colts are 2-1 this season, but both of their victories have come on the road. As for the Rams, they need to regroup after their recent loss to Cincinnati before focusing on this upcoming matchup. Try as they might, the Rams will falter here and absorb loss number three.

Looking Ahead

As the Los Angeles Rams face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, there are several bold predictions that could shape the outcome of the game. Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua will play integral roles for the Rams. As of now, however, we believe the Rams will likely end up on the losing end here against the Colts.