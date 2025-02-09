Rams legendary receiver Torry Holt once again came up short in his bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This was the sixth time the franchise's second-all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns was snubbed for this honor. A key contributor to the “Greatest Show on Turf,” the Gibsonville, North Carolina native is the only Hall of Fame-eligible player from this core not to make it to Canton.

Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, Isaac Bruce, and even coach Dick Vermeil all have their gold jackets. So why not Holt? The No. 6 pick out of the 1999 NFL Draft, Torry came into the NFL ready to contribute immediately. That season, first-year offensive coordinator Mike Martz implemented a new high-flying vertical offense hinged on an elite aerial attack.

Holt caught 52 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie year. The Rams wideout was subsequently critical during the team's Super Bowl run. He had 242 receiving yards and one touchdown in three postseason games, including a 109-yard performance with a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the iconic Super Bowl XXXIV. This was the franchise's first Lombardi trophy ever.

After that, Holt went on to post eight straight seasons of 1,000+ yards. Even as the Rams deteriorated as a franchise and Mike Martz was long gone, Holt was a constant on offense. He was also a significant factor in why this squad returned to the Super Bowl following their first championship.

With all that being said, in ten years of being eligible for Canton, Holt has not received the call. There ultimately are valid arguments for and against Torry's induction. And this debate will continue to rage until the legendary receiver gets a bust. If he gets a bust.

Why Torry Holt was snubbed

There are two many arguments against Torry Holt's case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. First, he was the product of a system that made it easier for receivers to thrive. Second, during this era, the voters for Canton clearly considered Holt to be the second-best receiver on his team.

We'll get into the Isaac Bruce vs Torry Holt comparison later on, statistically. Still, it's hard to get two receivers from the same era into the Hall of Fame. From an on-the-field standpoint, Mike Martz admitted that a lot of this offense revolved around Bruce consistently generating double coverage. Therefore, Holt was helped by his counterpart's presence. In addition, Holt only has two All-Pro selections to his name and is not exceptionally high in all-time receptions and receiving touchdowns.

This team also had a Hall of Fame quarterback, running back, wideout, and offensive lineman. So it almost seems like we're talking about a dynastic team here. However, during this era, the Rams won two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl. More team accolades would have definitely helped Holt's case.

Lastly, getting into the Hall of Fame as a wideout is challenging and will only get more complex. Over the years, Holt has had to be matched up against some of the greatest players ever at his position. And with players like Larry Fitzgerald being eligible soon, it likely won't get any easier.

The case for Torry Holt

Now that we have stepped into the voters' minds, let's get real. Torry Holt should be in the Hall of Fame. Here's the main argument that should put him in. From 2000-2009, Holt led the NFL in receptions and yards. He was additionally fifth in touchdowns during this time. Wideouts that Torry was leading over in these categories include surefire Canton selections like Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, and Randy Moss.

This was the era of these three legends, who, alongside Holt, were on the 2000s All-Decade team. During this period, Torry led the NFL in receiving yards twice and was the receptions leader once. He was also selected to seven Pro Bowl teams. Ultimately, there have been several players with fewer Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections who have made it to Canton. That includes Isaac Bruce.

Bruce made just one All-Pro team compared to Holt's two and four Pro Bowls compared to Holt's seven. In terms of statistical totals, Bruce clears Holt in most categories due to his longevity. However, Holt has more on-field accolades overall.

Mike Sando of The Athletic, a Hall of Fame voter, put together an evaluation model intended “to calculate where each receiver finished in receiving yards as a percentile of the league leader in each player’s eight best-percentile seasons.” Holt finished fourth out of all of these players. Sando summed up the results and gave a fantastic argument for why Torry eventually deserves a bust in Canton.

“Some receivers hang around and compile for years past their primes. Not Holt, who averaged 1,216 yards per season over his 11-year career. Holt gained at least 1,300 yards in six consecutive seasons and never had fewer than 722 in any single season. He stepped into a dynamic pass-first offense as a rookie and remained productive after the Greatest Show on Turf had run its course.”

Will Torry Holt eventually get it?

Packers legend Sterling Sharpe had to wait three decades to finally get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No matter how many years pass by, you can never say never with Holt's case for Canton. Still, while there's some uncertainty right now, it seems like a matter of time.

Holt has made it to the final round of voting six straight times. There are countless articles and takes out there advocating for his induction. The Rams may not have much of their St. Louis fanbase anymore, which can hurt Torry's overall momentum, but his resume is undeniable.

Torry is more decorated than several wideouts who have golden jackets. He led all receivers in yards for a decade in an era with some of the best wide receivers ever. The Rams' iconic is getting his own jacket, bust, and induction ceremony. It's not happening this year, and it may not happen next year, but it's happening.