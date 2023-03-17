Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams were looking to rebound after a lackluster 2022 campaign. Following a 2021 season that saw the Rams win the Super Bowl, they finished 2022 with a 5-12 record.

To win the Super Bowl in 2021, the Rams made several moves that have now caught up with them. With several draft picks sent away, and a lack of money to spend, the team has not been able to attack free agency in a big way. Instead, they have chosen to send away several elite players, including star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They have also released linebackers, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

Since free agency has begun, the Rams had added three players. Defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, cornerback Shaun Holley, and linebacker Christian Rozeboom have all been signed.

At the moment, the Rams have just over $10 million in available cap space. For a team that has several needs to still address, it could make their options slim in free agency. But there could be options for this team in a market that has favored teams over players so far.

If the Rams are able to bring in several players on team-friendly deals, this Sean McVay-led team could return to form in 2023.

Here are three players the Rams could target to round out the roster

Damien Harris, Running back

This past season, the Rams running back room lacked consistent firepower. Over 15 games, Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, but much of this production came over the final three games of the season.

Next to Akers, the Rams sent out running back Darrell Henderson. Unfourtnaly for both Henderson and the Rams, the partnership did not last the entire season. After just 10 games, the two sides opted to part ways. Henderson finished his season with the team rushing for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

At the moment, the Rams are lacking a veteran presence at the running back position. Akers himself has just 29 career games played, and alongside him, Kyren Williams has played in just 10. Addressing the position with a proven talent could be something they are interested in. Adding former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris could be a possible option.

Over his four NFL seasons, Harris has at times been impacted by injuries. But when healthy, and given an opportunity, he has found success.

Through 38 regular season games, he has recorded 2,094 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 449 carries. Through the air, he has added 40 receptions for 281 receiving yards.

With his addition, the Rams could fill out their backfield. Having Harris alongside Akers and Williams could give this unit exactly what they need.

Kyle Van Noy, Linebacker

With the departures of both Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, the Rams are now missing the typical veteran presence that they have on the defensive side of the ball. Outside of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, this group is without a seasoned veteran. Adding linebacker Kyle Van Noy could help address this.

Van Noy, who has played all over the defense, proved in 2022 that he can still produce. In his lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers, the 31-year-old linebacker took the field in all 17 games. He finished the year recording 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and five total sacks.

With the additon of Van Noy, the loss of Floyd off of the edge would be somewhat lessened. Last season, Van Noy was able to get after opposing quarterbacks at a high rate. If he could do the same on this Aaron Donald-led defensive front, this group could defy expectations.

With several high-profile defenders still on the market, Van Noy could also possibly be had for an affordable price for this Rams team.

Bryce Callahan, Cornerback

Following the move to send Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, the cornerback room may be the weakest link in this Rams defense. 2021 fourth-round pick Robert Rochell, and 2022 fourth-round pick Cobie Durant have played in a combined 41 games. At the moment, they could very well be the team’s two starting corners heading into next season. Addressing this position in some way should be high on the team’s to-do list. Adding a proven veteran such as Bryce Callahan could be what this team needs to do.

Callahan, who has been in the NFL since 2015, has developed into a reliable option in the secondary. In 2022, his lone season with the Chargers, he took the field in 15 games while earning 11 starts. In total, he recorded 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, six defended passes, and three interceptions.

With his arrival, the Rams would gain a veteran presence in the secondary. For a group full of young players, his arrival could help them develop their game.