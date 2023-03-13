Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the Los Angeles Rams officially traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, the veteran cornerback took to Twitter to send his farewell message to the team and its fanbase.

The Rams and Dolphins completed the Ramsey trade on Sunday, with the latter sending a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long to LA in exchange for the 28-year-old CB.

It was rumored recently that LA was shopping Ramsey in a bid to rebuild the team and quickly turn things around after a horrible 2022 season. However, it didn’t look like anything would materialize considering that Ramsey was constantly denying all the trade rumors. In the end, though, Ramsey is now a Dolphin and it will be official once the league year opens on March 15.

Despite his departure, Ramsey has nothing but love and appreciation for the Rams as he thanked the team and the fans following his two-and-half year stint with them.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Before I continue on, I wanna say I love you [and] thank you LA Rams [and] LA Rams fans! I truthfully have so much more to say but maybe another time. Need y’all to kno[w] those two things tho[ugh],” Ramsey wrote on Twitter.

It is definitely quite disappointing that Jalen Ramsey’s final season with the Rams was a disaster. Both sides are probably wishing the situation would be different. But at the end of the day, LA did what they think they need to do.

As for Ramsey, at least he gets to fulfill his dream of joining the Dolphins.