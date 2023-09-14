After the Los Angeles Rams put Stetson Bennett on the reserve/non-football illness list, they had an open roster spot for Matthew Stafford's backup quarterback. The Rams have filled that roster spot with Brett Rypien, who had already been part of the organization, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Los Angeles signed Brett Rypien off the practice squad.

It's not clear why Bennett is off the Rams roster. Rams coach Sean McVay didn't provide specific details about the decision, only saying that Bennett's shoulder injury from a week ago is not the reason for the move. All that is known is if Bennett is out for at least the next four games, and if Stafford suffers an injury, Rypien will be the Rams quarterback.

Rypien had been a backup quarterback with the Denver Broncos for the last three years. He made three starts during that time, including two last season when Russell Wilson was hurt. Rypien has completed 80 of his 130 career pass attempts for 778 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Rams quarterback has a 62.9 passer rating for his career.

Los Angeles certainly hopes that Rypien doesn't have to take a snap during the 2023 season. Stafford was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Week 1, throwing for 334 yards in the Rams' upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks. if the Rams plan on exceeding expectations and making a playoff push, Stafford will have to remain healthy and effective.

Stafford was limited to nine games in the 2022 season. It was the second time in four years that the quarterback missed half the year with an injury.

The Rams are scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The 49ers are heavy road favorites.