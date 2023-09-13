In a rather surprising move, the Los Angeles Rams placed Stetson Bennett on the non-football injury list after the rookie quarterback missed their Week 1 game due to a shoulder injury.

Head coach Sean McVay refused to go into details about what happened to Bennett that prompted the move, as he asked reporters and the fans to respect the player and his situation. The move was definitely shocking since the Rams had the option to put him on the injured reserve like Cooper Kupp and Hunter Long, but they didn't, which is why there are plenty of questions with regards to his status with the team.

McVay did note, however, the decision to put Bennett on the non-football injury list wasn't because of his shoulder issue, via USA Today.

“There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, (I) want to be able to keep it in-house,” McVay said of the Rams' roster move.

When asked if the move was related to Bennett's injury, McVay added: “No, and that’s all I’m going to say and I really hope that you can please respect my wishes in regards to keeping that in-house. I understand you have a job to do, but there’s certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important and out of respect for the particulars and specifics, want to be able to keep it in-house and that’s where I’d like to leave it, please.”

With Stetson Bennett out for a minimum of four games as a result of being placed on the non-football injury list, the Rams will rely on Brett Rypien to serve as Matthew Stafford's backup.

Hopefully, though, Bennett is in a good condition. Based on McVay's comments, it appears the situation is serious and personal. For now, the only thing Rams fans can do is be patient about Bennett and hope for the best.