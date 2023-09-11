Coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams got off to a strong start to the 2023 season against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams won 30-13 on the road in Seattle, which historically boasts one of the strongest home field advantages in the NFL.

Needless to say, McVay was very happy with his team's performance to open up the campaign.

“I’m so proud of those guys, but I’m not surprised,” said McVay after the game, per Stu Jackson of the Rams.

McVay was also proud of his team's defensive effort.

“That's outstanding,” said McVay when he realized that the Seahawks managed to put up just 12 yards of total offense in the second half, per Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register.

It was indeed a virtuoso road performance for the Rams to open up the season. Operating without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who will miss at least the four weeks of the season with an injury, quarterback Matthew Stafford was still excellent, recording 334 yards on 24/38 attempts.

Kyren Williams led the team with 52 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon as part of an impressive running attack for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, both Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell had 119 receiving yards to help compensate for Kupp's abscence.

While the Rams are coming off of a disappointing 2022 season that saw a season-ending injury to Stafford, it seems things are headed on a much better trajectory for 2023. The Rams will look to make it 2-0 next week when they host the San Francisco 49ers in SoFi Stadium.