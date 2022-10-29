RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion?

The Los Angeles Rams slow start to the 2022 season has made it clear that if they want to be Super Bowl contenders again this season, they are going to need to bring in some reinforcements at the trade deadline. A name who has emerged as a potential trade target for Los Angeles is Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who formerly played for the Rams.

The Texans haven’t been shy in their desire to trade Cooks before the deadline, and he is likely going to be the best wide receiver available at the deadline. The Rams have been continuing to work on bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back at some point this season, but may be shifting their attention to Cooks ahead of the deadline, which would be a shocking reunion for the Rams that could help their offense in a big way.

“There’s talk in some league circles that former Rams (and Saints and Patriots) receiver Brandin Cooks could be heading back to L.A….As one league source has suggested, Cooks could be willing to soften the guarantee for 2023 in order to escape the Texans and return to the Rams. Also, the Texans could eat some of the 2023 guaranteed salary in order to get the draft pick they’re looking for.” – Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk

This would certainly be a helpful trade, as Cooks has shown that he still is a top tier wide receiver over the past few seasons. He’s been dragged down by the Texans dreadful offense this season, and could be the perfect solution to the Rams struggling offense. Los Angeles is known to be aggressive when it comes to trading for the players they want, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them find a way to land Cooks if they decide he’s their top target at the deadline.