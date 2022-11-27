Published November 27, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams’ season is in complete disarray, and now it looks as if they’re inflicting more wounds upon themselves. During the first half in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Rams tight end Rogert Carter Jr. inadvertently crashed into head coach Sean McVay while preparing to run onto the field. In what looked like a painful collision, McVay took Carter’s helmet straight to the face, and appeared a bit worse for the wear in the aftermath.

The hit was pretty significant, enough so that it sent McVay spinning and his headset flying into the air. McVay was assisted by a coach along the sideline while Carter took his place on the field after the bizarre sideline incident.

The Rams are in for a tough matchup against the Chiefs, and things would only be made worse if McVay were to be injured by his own player. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem as if McVay will be hampered by the incident, though he may be a bit sore.

This is Roger Carter Jr.’s first NFL game, so he didn’t get off to the start was hoping for in his NFL career after his early, accidental dust-up with McVay. He may need to stop by McVay’s office later and offer an apology to the head coach. At least he showed the head coach that he can dish out a big hit, even if this one was some friendly fire.

Carter Jr., 23, is a rookie tight end out of Georgia State. He appeared in three preseason games for the Rams but Week 12 was his first taste of regular-season action.