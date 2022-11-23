Published November 23, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

In recent weeks, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been heavily impacted by a head injury.

After taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Stafford was placed in concussion protocol. This led to him missing the Rams Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 11, Stafford made his return to the field against the New Orleans Saints. But this return was short-lived as he was removed from the game after dealing with concussion-related symptoms.

On Wednesday, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay spoke on just exactly why Stafford was removed from the game.

Via Rams staff writer Stu Jackson

Stafford communicated feeling numbness in his legs after a hit on Sunday vs. Saints but is not currently feeling that numbness. Rams will “take a week a time,” McVay does not rule out shutting down Stafford for remainder of season.

According to McVay, Matthew Stafford was feeling numbness in his legs. This led to him being removed from the game.

Stafford has still not technically been diagnosed with a concussion. But as he finds himself back in the concussion protocol, he is still not ready to return to the field.

Along with this, Stafford is also dealing with a neck injury. In turn, the Rams have already ruled him out for their Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay has also stated that there is a chance that Stafford is done for the season. Heading into this week, the Rams are 3-7. They may decide to keep their 34-year-old quarterback on the sidelines.