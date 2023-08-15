Barbie has grossed nearly $1.2 billion thus far during its theatrical run. While many see the Margot Robbie-led film as a success, Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park fears it's teaching Hollywood the wrong lessons.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Park spoke about why the success of Barbie can be misconstrued. “This industry is taking the wrong lessons,” Park said. “For example, Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No. Make more movies by and about women!”

He's not wrong. After Mattel and Warner Bros. saw the success of Barbie, talks of other toy-based movies began ramping up. There will be films about Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, American Girl, and more from various studios hoping to replicate the success of Greta Gerwig's film.

Randall Park is an actor who has done it all from TV to film. He had roles in Supah Ninjas, Veep, The Mindy Project,Human Resources, and Blockbuster in addition to his Fresh Off the Boat success. On the film side, he has appeared in both the MCU and DCU as Jimmy Woo and Dr. Stephen Shin. He had a cameo in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and will appear in The Marvels later this year. He'll reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

His directorial debut, Shortcomings, was just released. He also will voice a character in the upcoming R-rated comedy, Strays.

Barbie is still going strong at the box office and is the story of the summer. The Margot Robbie-led film also stars Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and more.

Barbie is in theaters now.