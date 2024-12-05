ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura is live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. New York's Randy Brown will take on North Carolina's Bryan Battle in an exciting Prelim scrap. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brown-Battle prediction and pick.

Randy Brown (19-5) comes in with a 13-5 UFC record since 2016. He's on a hot streak at the moment, winning seven of his last eight fights and winning three consecutive bouts over Wellington Turman, Muslim Salikhov, and Elizeu Zaleski heading into this one. He'll be the betting underdog in a close matchup. Brown stands 6'3″ with a 78-inch reach.

Bryan Battle (11-2) has gone 6-1-0-1 since joining the UFC in 2021. He most recently beat Kevin Jousset via punches in his last bout and has three wins over his last four fights with a ‘No Contest' ruling mixed in as well. He'll look to capitalize on this hot streak as the betting favorite. Battle stands 6'1″ with a 77-inch reach.

Randy Brown: +185

Bryan Battle: -225

Over 2.5 rounds: -125

Under 2.5 rounds: -105

Why Randy Brown Will Win

Randy Brown comes into this fight riding an extremely hot streak of three wins and he's looked extremely impressive against all of his opponents up to this point. He doesn't typically take a ton of damage and does a great job of managing striking distance with his height and reach advantage over most opponents. He'll certainly have to remain defensively minded against an aggressive striker like Battle, but Brown should have an edge with his speed and precision punching from inside the pocket.

One of Randy Brown's greatest strengths is his ability to remain patient through the chaos as he's very methodical about when to open up his striking exchanges. He does a great job of moving in and out of range while avoiding his opponents, but he'll have stand his ground and return punches back towards Battle in order to gain his respect. His 70% takedown defense should prevent Battle from bringing this fight to the ground.

Why Bryan Battle Will Win

Bryan Battle made a massive statement in his last win over Kevin Jousset as he basically ran through his opponent with his forward pressure and aggressive striking. Battle is more than willing to absorb a few shots on his entries given the confidence he has in his chin. He can also be confident knowing he has the grappling advantage and a greater ability to find submissions if his opponent starts getting lazy. Look for Battle to mix things up as he respects the skills of Randy Brown in this one.

While Bryan Battle has typically worked with a size advantage over most of his opponents, he'll be dealing with a longer, rangier striker when facing Randy Brown. Still, the power sides with Battle and he could land a few clean shots if he remains diligent and works his feints while closing the distance. His best chance at securing a knockout will be to force his opponent on the back foot as he's done in most of his finishing wins.

Final Randy Brown-Bryan Battle Prediction & Pick

This will be an extremely fun fight and the betting odds are rightfully in favor of Bryan Battle in this one. While he's not the most polished fighter in any one particular area, he has an unwavering will and determination to finish his opponents and he doesn't seem phased by the striking of Brown ahead of this one.

Randy Brown, on the other hand, could be a live underdog as he's quietly won seven of his last eight fights. He's very polished when it comes to finding a striking rhythm and if his defense remains solid, he could cause a great deal of frustration to his opponent.

It's easy to look at this fight and assume Battle will have the clear advantage, but we really like the size and reach of Randy Brown to play a crucial role in this fight. His odds should be a bit shorter, so let's take the chance on the streaking underdog to notch the win in this one.

Final Randy Brown-Bryan Battle Prediction & Pick: Randy Brown (+185)