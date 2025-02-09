Hall of Fame wide receiver and longtime ESPN analyst Randy Moss is set to return to Sunday NFL Countdown this weekend after taking a hiatus to undergo treatment for cancer. The news was announced by NFL insider Adam Schefter on social media, confirming that Moss will be back on the show live from New Orleans at 10 a.m. ET ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Moss, 47, stepped away from his role on Sunday NFL Countdown in early December due to health concerns. A week later, he revealed during an Instagram Live session that doctors had discovered cancer in his bile duct, located between his pancreas and liver. He underwent surgery on Thanksgiving to have a stent placed in his liver, followed by a six-hour procedure to remove the cancer.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set,” Moss said in December. “Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon. My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

Randy Moss returns to ESPN Countdown ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

During his time off, Moss underwent chemotherapy and radiation but remained optimistic about his recovery. His return to television just in time for the Super Bowl marks a significant milestone in his recovery process.

Moss has been a key figure on Sunday NFL Countdown since joining ESPN in 2016, bringing his unique insight and personality to the network’s pregame coverage. Before transitioning to broadcasting, he built a legendary career in the NFL, playing 14 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers.

One of the most dominant wide receivers in league history, Moss ranks second all-time in career touchdown receptions (156) and holds the single-season record for most touchdown catches with 23, a mark he set in 2007 with the Patriots. His remarkable career earned him a first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Moss’s return to Sunday NFL Countdown will be a welcome sight for fans and colleagues alike. His presence on the show has been widely praised for his football knowledge, entertaining analysis, and charisma. His comeback also serves as an inspiring reminder of his resilience both on and off the field.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with Moss and the rest of the ESPN crew set to provide pregame coverage leading up to the highly anticipated matchup.