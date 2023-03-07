The Texas Rangers will be one of the more interesting teams to follow during the 2023 season. They added a number of players in free agency, including arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Jacob deGrom. However, they still have a long way to go in order to compete with the Houston Astros in the American League West. Additionally, the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels may stand in their way. The Rangers’ chances of contending will see a dramatic increase if these three players can bounce back in 2023.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Mitch Garver, C, DH

Mitch Garver slashed .256/.358/.517 with an .875 OPS and 34 home runs in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins. In 2022, Garver slashed just .207/.298/.404 with a .702 OPS and 24 home runs with the Rangers.

Garver has a track record of inconsistency. He performed well in 2019, but struggled in 2020. However, he was limited during the 2020 campaign. Nevertheless, the fact is that Garver features a high ceiling at the plate. The only question is whether or not he can get back on track.

Garver, who can catch, play first base, and serve as a DH, will provide crucial right-handed pop for Texas in 2023 if he’s able to return to his 2021 form. Garver can also help himself out with a big season. With a lack of good-hitting catchers around the league, Garver will be in line for a lucrative payday with a bounce back effort in 2023.

Ian Kennedy, RP

Ian Kennedy is set to return to the Rangers following a disastrous 2022 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s one of a number of players Texas added who need to rebound in 2023. But Kennedy may have the greatest impact of all as the potential closer.

Kennedy, a former starting pitcher, emerged as a reliable bullpen option in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals. He later took over closing duties for the Rangers in 2021, saving 16 games and recording a 2.51 ERA before getting dealt away ahead of the trade deadline. Kennedy is now back and is expected to play a pivotal role in Texas’ bullpen regardless of whether or not he closes out games.

However, Kennedy struggled mightily in Arizona last year, pitching to the tune of a lackluster 5.36 ERA. The Rangers are banking on a resurgent effort from the veteran right-hander during the 2023 season. Although his 2022 performance won’t excite fans, Kennedy has upside without question.

Marcus Semien, 2B

Marcus Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2021 after crushing 45 home runs and posting an .873 OPS with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers signed both Semien and Corey Seager ahead of the 2022 season, but Semien started out extremely slow for the Rangers.

He was able to heat up as the year rolled on, and his final stats were not terrible by any means. Semien ultimately slashed .248/.304/.429 with a .733 OPS and 26 home runs. However, Semien features MVP-caliber potential and the Rangers need him to return to form.

Semien should be able to produce similar results to 2021 if he’s able to avoid another sluggish start to the season. He will provide critical value to the lineup alongside Seager and Nate Lowe with a rebound effort.

Final thoughts

The Rangers have a chance to compete for a playoff spot in 2023. If Semien, Kennedy, and Garver can all bounce back, Texas will be a team to keep tabs on throughout the 2023 MLB season.