3 star Rangers prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season

The Texas Rangers invested a ton of money in two excellent players before the 2022 season, signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to massive contracts in free agency. Still, there are still several holes to fill for a team with long-term World Series aspirations, especially when it comes to pitching. Martin Perez has been Texas’ only consistent pitcher, with an ERA below 3.0 over 140 innings.

Overall quality of the Rangers’ current farm system hinges most on internal development. Texas was 11th in MLB’s farm system rankings before the season, an impressive showing considering multiple recent first-round picks have struggled to find their footing in the minors. However, there are a few draftees selected in the later rounds who could grab a spot on the Rangers’ Major League roster over the final month of the season.

Here are three minor leaguers Texas must call up in September.

3 star prospects Rangers must call up to Majors in September

3. Jack Leiter

Pitching has been Texas’ most glaring weakness this season. Twelve games under .500 as September approaches, the team could focus on giving experiences to young players like Jack Leiter.

His fastball is around the mid-high 90s, which is excellent for the major league level. Furthermore, Leiter can strike out batters because of his fastball and slider mix.

The Rangers No. 1 prospect and a 2021 first-round pick, Leiter has a long way to go to reach his ceiling. He has been having trouble with control in the minors, a weakness of his repertoire that should be strengthened over time. Furthermore, the numerous losses he has incurred in Double-A indicate he still needs as much time on the mound against quality competition as possible.

A short, one-month stint in the majors would be a worthwhile experiment for the franchise, perhaps jumpstarting Leiter’s future as a reliable starter in Texas.

2. Josh Jung

Josh Jung would surely have already played in the majors this season had he not gotten injured. His power is undeniable, with Jung racking up homers quickly after recovering from a torn labrum. The Rangers also need a third basement as Josh H. Smith has been struggling for manager Chris Woodward. Post-injury confidence isn’t a problem for Jung defensively; he even laid out in the dirt for a diving stop in a recent game.

There is nothing to lose for Texas, so they must prioritize the progression of guys likeJung and Leiter. The maturity of Jung, with his bat speed and strike-zone management, are two critical skills that could fast track his development at the MLB level. He still needs work before becoming a consistent fielder, but has the natural versatility to play both 3B and 2B, key for a player who’s best at the plate.

1. Cole Winn

A pitcher with vast experience at the minor league levels who’s ready for MLB debut, Cole Winn will be a force with Texas for years to come. His ability to throw a reliable fastball and off-speed pitches makes him one of the most formidable young pitchers in the minors.

Becoming a consistent starter at the big league level seems inevitable, but Winn will need to improve his control and not issue free passes to reach his ceiling in the majors. He is primed and ready for September baseball regardless, with versatility that’s already the envy of pitchers across baseball.