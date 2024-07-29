The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Andre Pallante

Nathan Eovaldi (7-4) with a 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 106 innings pitched, 104K/26BB, .216 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago White Sox: Win, 7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 10 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 35.1 innings pitched, 34K/14BB, .279 oBA

Andre Pallante (4-4) with a 3.92 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 57.1 innings pitched, 44K/21BB, .252 oBA

Last Start: at Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 games, 4 starts, 4.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 26 innings pitched, 21K/10BB, .275 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Cardinals Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -118

St. Louis Cardinals +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eovaldi is coming off a very good start against a pretty bad offense. He is making his sixth start of the month, and he is having a good month. In his five starts, Eovaldi has a 3.00 ERA, and he is 3-1. In his five starts, the Rangers are 4-1. Along with that, Eovaldi has gone at least seven innings in four of those five starts. If Eovaldi can have another strong strong start, and go deep into the game, the Rangers will win this game.

Texas needs to get to Pallante in this game. Pallante does not strike out a lot of batters, his whiff rate is low, and his chase rate is towards the bottom of the league, as well. The Rangers are going to get pitches to hit, and they should be able to do some damage. With Pallante's lack of strikeouts, the Ranger just have to take good swings. If they do that, they will win this game.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. Louis needs Pallante to have a good start. He has made three starts this month, and his ERA is under 3.00. Pallante has averaged over six innings per start in those starts. He has also walked just three batters in those three starts. Pallante has been in and around the zone while forcing plenty of weak contact. If he can continue doing just that, the Cardinals will be able to win this game.

The Cardinals may not be winning often, but their offense has been playing well this month. St. Louis is batting .270 this month, and and their OPS is just under .750. They have been hitting for some power, and that is just what they need this month. St. Louis has a tough matchup, but with the way they are hitting the ball, it would not be surprising to see them do some damage Monday night. As long as they continue having some good at-bats, the Cardinals will win this game.

Final Rangers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. Both pitchers are throwing well. I am going to stick with Eovaldi and the Rangers, though. Eovaldi has been pitching well, and that should continue in this game. I will take the Rangers moneyline.

Final Rangers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-118)