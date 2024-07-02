The Texas Rangers got a big decision from Johnny Cueto on Tuesday which could change plans for their pitching staff going forward. Cueto, the former Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins pitcher, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers this April but has yet to pitch in a game at the Major League level.

His decision came amid an injury update for star shortstop Corey Seager. Four Rangers on the trading block for July 30's deadline were also revealed.

Cueto had high hopes of making the Rangers' big league club when he was first signed. Now, he will be taking his talents elsewhere in pursuit of a team that needs starting or long relief help.

Cueto Opts Out Of Rangers Deal

The 38-year-old former starting pitcher has made up his mind according to report from Jon Heyman on X.

“Johnny Cueto just exercised his opt out from the Rangers,” Heyman wrote on X. “Seeks team that needs more immediate starting or long relief help.”

Cueto last pitched for the Miami Marlins in 2023. He went 1-4 on the season with an ERA over 6 and 39 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched while walking 15 batters.

Will Cueto Regain Starting Form?

Cueto made the MLB All-Star Team with the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Perhaps best known for his days as a flamethrower with the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto's career has been reeling in recent years. Many thought he would reach his Reds and Giants form with the Miami Marlins but it all came undone in 2023.

The question now is whether or not the ex-Marlins, Reds and Giants pitcher will ever become a contributing, starting pitcher in Major League Baseball again.

Judging by his minor league stats in 2024 so far, Cueto has a long way to go before coming close to his vintage fireballing form. Cueto has a 2-1 record with a sky-high 5.71 ERA in the minor leagues so far. He's struck out 34 batters in 42 innings so far, a solid but unspectacular total that shows how far off his original pace with the Cincinnati Reds he has fallen.

Whether or not Cueto ever pitches in the Majors again is anyone's guess. For now, Rangers fans don't seem to be shedding any tears over the loss of a man who was once one of the best pitchers in the game. Cueto hasn't been able to solve the longevity puzzle the same way guys like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and other great pitchers of his day have in recent years.

Perhaps a change of pace away from the Rangers' minor league system will do him some good this summer.