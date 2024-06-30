Texas Rangers fans held their breaths Saturday during their loss to the Baltimore Orioles as star Corey Seager left the game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch in his left wrist. However, fans should have a sign of relief as the injury is not expected to be serous as he was key to the World Series team from last season.

After the 6-5 loss to the Orioles, Ranger manager Bruce Bochy spoke after the contest to give the media and fans an update on the injury status of the star shortstop. He would say that the X-rays came back negative which is “good news” for Seager and the rest of the team according to ESPN and The Associated Press.

“The initial X-rays were negative, so that's good news for us,” Bochy said on the status of Seager. “We'll see where he's at tomorrow. If we need another X-ray, we'll do it. It got him pretty good, but we're hoping for the best.”

Rangers open for more testing on Seager to be safe

Seager is scheduled to be re-evaulated Sunday to see if they happened to miss anything as according to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, “X-rays alone sometimes aren’t able to detect the full scope of hand and wrist injuries.” There is no doubt that the Rangers want to be extra cautious as they have been bit by the injury bug already as the same has happened to Josh Jung who was shut down Saturday for a wrist injury.

With that in mind, Bochy will have a cautious approach to one of the Ranger's best players in Seager who has been hitting .260 this season along with 15 home runs and 37 runs batted in (RBIs). Bochy would double down on those same sentiments and say that if they need to do another test, they will but they got “the best news” on the first one in regards to Seager's wrist scare.

“If we think we need another [test], we’ll do that,” Bochy said. “We got the best news we could’ve got on the first one. I know sometimes these things show up later, and it's a little bit of a concern because it got him pretty good. But we’re hoping for the best.”

Bochy was “sick” to his “stomach” when he saw the Seager injury

Still, the status is up in the air for Seager in regards to Sunday's series finale against the Orioles as even the star himself was not sure of his injury.

“I don’t know,” Seager said being non-committal. “I’ll find out tomorrow.”

While the initial news is good, there is no doubt that it was a huge scare for the team as Seager looked to be visibly in pain as he fell on the floor on impact. Bochy was candid in his response in saying that he was “sick to my stomach” when he saw Seager walking off.

“When he walked off, I was sick to my stomach,” Bochy said.

Seager was in the midst of a hot game as he hit a home run in the first inning to kick off the scoring for Texas, but then the momentum was stopped in the fifth with the injury. As soon as Seager got up after the ball hit his wrist, he ran to the dugout before a trainer can look at him.

“You never assume, but it wasn’t great,” Seager said. “Anytime it's not broken in that situation, it’s better than it could be, so I don’t know. We’ll see how I come in tomorrow and answer that better tomorrow.”

Rangers currently trying to get out of a rut

The Rangers are coming off of their first World Series title in franchise history, but from their performance this season, they are in a extreme hangover as they are currently in a nine-game losing streak on the road and are nine games below .500 currently. At the present moment, Bochy wants the team to be resilient and “power your way through this thing we're in.”

“Lightning hit us twice on this road trip, two-out grand slams,” Bochy said. “The only thing you can do is power your way through this thing we’re in … All you can do is keep going hard and see what happens at the end.”

However, they have been missing some integral pieces to success like the aforementioned Jung, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer (just came back), and hopefully not Seager. Texas pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who got the loss in a frustrating outing Saturday, hopes that the World Series MVP “can recover as quickly as possible.”

“It sucks, but glad the X-ray came up negative,” Lorenzen said via MLB.com. “Hopefully he can recover as quickly as possible, because we need him.”

At any rate, there is still a lot of season left as the Rangers are 37-46 which puts them third in the AL West behind the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. They look to win at least one game in the current series against the Orioles Sunday night.