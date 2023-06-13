In such a deep division, the Texas Rangers have emerged as surprise leaders in the AL West. But it is a well-deserved status given the smart spending of the ballclub during the past two off-seasons.

Last year, the Rangers strengthened their middle infield with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. This winter, the club spent big on its starting rotation, bringing in Jacob DeGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heaney for a combined $243 million.

Texas' combination of a powerful offense and a strong starting rotation has thrust the Rangers into first place in the AL West, even putting the club ahead of reigning World Series champions the Houston Astros. With so much success on the field, which Rangers players deserve to play at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

Rangers: 5 players who must be All-Stars in 2023

Nathan Eovaldi

For the entirety of his Major League career, Nathan Eovaldi has been a great arm that could never quite put it together on the mound. Injuries have been the main cause, as Eovaldi has made 30 starts or more in a season just twice since his MLB debut in 2011.

Previously, his best season came in 2021 with the Boston Red Sox, when Eovaldi did not miss a start, finishing at 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA while leading the Majors in walk rate. The veteran right-hander finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting that year.

This season, the ace-level stuff Eovaldi has shown glimpses of at times has finally shone through for an extended period. The 33-year-old has a 2.49 ERA and similarly impressive FIP and Expected ERA numbers, showing that his Cy Young candidacy is no fluke.

Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien has hardly missed a plate appearance over the last five years, leading MLB in PA four times while posting seasons of 45 and 33 home runs. With nine home runs in 65 contests this season, it is unlikely that Semien will reach those power numbers in 2023, but he already has 20 doubles, a low strikeout rate, and the best batting average (.288) of his career.

The result — a 3.1 WAR that leads the Rangers and ranks among the best in Major League Baseball. With his all-around offensive prowess, it is easy to forget that Semien has consistently been an above-average defender, too.

Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia came out of nowhere to hit 31 homers as a rookie in 2021, and since then, has established himself as a dangerous middle-of-the-order hitter in Arlington. With 15 home runs and 54 RBI this year, Garcia is easily on pace to surpass his previous career highs. Plus, the outfielder is demonstrating more patience at the plate.

In the field, his nine assists lead all AL outfielders, as the right fielder frequently guns down naive base-runners. Garcia is an obvious All-Star choice.

Corey Seager

After spending a little over a month on the injured list, Corey Seager has met every baseball with a personal vengeance. The former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop is batting .348 on the season and has 30 RBI in 23 contests since returning from the IL. His OPS of 1.009 is second-best in the majors — trailing only Aaron Judge — cementing Seager's unanimous All-Star case.

Jon Gray

After seven years of relative mediocrity for the Colorado Rockies, Jon Gray has transformed himself into an All-Star-level pitcher in Texas. His ERA of 2.31 this season is a full two points better than his career ERA, as the 6-4 right-hander is giving up a little over six hits per nine innings. While he won't put up eye-opening strikeout numbers, Jon Gray has become a key part of the starting rotation down in Arlington.