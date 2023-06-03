It's been an amazing 2023 MLB season so far for Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. After beating the Seattle Mariners for the second time in a row on Saturday to the tune of a 16-6 score at home, the Rangers have reached a territory no team had been to in over eight decades.

Via OptaSTATS:

“The @Rangers have now outscored their opponents by 143 runs in 57 games this year. That's the best run differential by any MLB team through 57 games since the 1939 Yankees were +160.”

Semien played a huge role in the win over the Mariners, as he finished the game 4-for-6 with four runs and three RBI. Corey Seager also had a great time at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBI. Andrew Heaney started for the Rangers and allowed three earned runs on six hits in just three innings but fortunately for him, Texas' bats were piping hot and gave Texas' pitching staff ample run support. Even with Heaney's struggles in that game, Texas is still third overall in the big leagues this season so far with a 3.66 ERA.

Texas continues to pace the rest of the American League West division, as the Rangers are now 37-20. However, the team's lead atop the division is remotely safe, with the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels continuing to loom large on the Rangers' rearview mirror.

The Rangers can complete a three-game sweep of the Mariners with a victory this Sunday before taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in another series in Arlington that starts on Monday.