The Texas Rangers, in the aftermath of a lackluster month of August, need all hands on deck if they were to sustain their standing as a playoff team after putting up a strong effort for the overwhelming majority of the 2023 season. And on Thursday night especially, with a game against AL West rival Houston Astros on the docket, the Rangers need to be on point. However, not helping matters at all is the unfortunate injury Adolis Garcia sustained during the top of the second inning of their 12-3 loss to the Astros.

Garcia planted his right knee awkwardly after chasing a deep fly ball from Michael Brantley; the worrying part, however, is that the Rangers right fielder clearly struggled to stand and had to receive attention from the team's medical staff in the aftermath of the play. The 30-year old outfielder had to exit the game as a result of this injury.

Adolis García seemed to injure his knee jumping to try to catch Michael Brantley's home run and he was removed from the game pic.twitter.com/4xj2xMI3iw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 7, 2023

At the moment, the true severity of the injury Adolis Garcia sustained remains unclear. But the Rangers should gain a clearer picture of Garcia's physical condition not too long from now, as the right fielder will soon undergo an MRI, per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today.

With Garcia unable to finish the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy turned to Robbie Grossman to finish the game. Grossman went 0-3 as the Rangers were unable to keep up with the Astros' offensive onslaught against Max Scherzer and the rest of their pitching corps.

Grossman hasn't had the most productive 2023 season, so if Adolis Garcia needs to miss time with an apparent knee injury, the Rangers will have difficulties keeping up in the race for the division crown. Grossman has put up a slash line of .232/.321/.385 in 2023 with eight home runs, a far cry from Garcia's top-tier production from the position both at the plate and on the field.

Some fans believe that the Rangers may be better off giving Evan Carter, the team's right field prospect currently in Triple-A, a chance if Garcia's injury is more serious than anticipated. Carter slashed .284/.411/.451 in 462 plate appearances in Double-A, and he has, by and large, put up similar numbers with the Round Rock Express.