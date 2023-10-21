On Friday evening, Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros won a wild contest against the Texas Rangers to take a 3-2 advantage in the team's ALCS series. Verlander started the game and was largely solid for the Astros, allowing just one run through five innings.

However, things would go awry for Verlander in the sixth inning, as he allowed a three-run home run to Rangers star Adolis Garcia.

Not only did the epic moon shot put the Astros down in the game on the scoreboard, but it also made a bit of unfortunate history for Verlander, as it was the 32nd home run that he's allowed in the postseason during his Hall-of-Fame career, which is the most in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Of course, a lot of that statistic can be attributed to Verlander's longevity. Now 40 years old, Justin Verlander has been in the MLB since 2005 with the Detroit Tigers, and he's established himself as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation in the process, even if that didn't manifest itself on Friday night.

Thankfully for Verlander, the Astros eventually won the game courtesy of a ninth-inning three-run home run from superstar Jose Altuve, which gave Houston a 5-4 advantage. The Astros would then hold on for dear life in the bottom of the inning, eventually escaping with the win.

With Jose Altuve's heroics, the Astros now have a chance to close things out at home on Sunday evening, where they will try to break a trend of every game having been won by the road team so far in the series.