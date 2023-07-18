The Cuban Missile is very much still, well, a missile on the mound. Aroldis Chapman proved that again with an insane 103 MPH fastball he threw in the bottom of the ninth inning against Jose Siri during Monday night's game in Arlington between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aroldis Chapman blows a 103 MPH heater passed Jose Siri ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/q1O7uCQ4RV — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) July 18, 2023

That pitch was not all for show. Aroldis Chapman struck out Siri and then proceeded to get the job done to keep the game tied at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth frame. Rangers pinch-runner Josh Smith scored the game-winning run for the Rangers on a wild pitch by Pete Fairbanks to seal the deal for Texas and earn Chapman his first pitching win with Texas.

Of course, Chapman has Twitter lighting up over his sensational performance, particularly over the lightning bolt he hurled at Siri.

“103 MPH!!! 😳 Aroldis Chapman throwing heaters! The stare after the strikeout always gets me hype. 🔥 1-2-3 strikeouts,” tweeted Landon Thomas.

“Yeah I feel absolutely nothing watching Chapman throw 103 except angry that he’s on my favorite team,” said Brice Paterik.

Here's one from Sloan Piva: “Aroldis Chapman was a SERIOUS acquisition for Texas. He just struck out the side in the 9th. One out pitch was a 103 MPH fastball, the fastest recorded by a Ranger in the statcast era. The very next pitch? A nasty 91 MPH slider in the dirt that completely fooled Harold Ramirez.”

Chapman, who is on the 99th percentile of fastball velocity in the entire league this season, was acquired by the Rangers via a trade with the Kansas City Royals last June in exchange for Cole Ragans and Roni Cabrera.