The Texas Rangers went all in last offseason by signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. This past winter, they also signed Jacob deGrom to spearhead their rotation. Then came the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline where GM Chris Young decided to really make some noise, trading for Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery to strengthen their staff after deGrom's season-ending injury.

Prior to striking a deal for Scherzer, Young asked a simple question that made a whole lot of sense. Via ESPN's Jeff Passan:

“If we're not going for it now,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said, “when would we?”

The Rangers are first in the American League West and look like they will finally make the playoffs again. Texas has one of the best offenses in baseball and just needed some more pitching. Getting Scherzer was honestly a bit of a surprise but a nice one at that. Despite his struggles with the New York Mets, the veteran righty is looking good so far with his new team, tossing seven innings of one-run baseball Tuesday.

Oh, and the Rangers have won eight in a row and sit three games clear of the ‘Stros. There is no question that Young has put this ball club in the best possible position to contend right now and possibly even make a World Series run. The pieces are in place to do so.

And with deGrom having undergone another Tommy John surgery that will keep him out for over a year, this is Scherzer's time to emerge as the ace just like we all know he can.