The Texas Rangers have had quite the 2023 season so far. Right now, the Rangers are 66-46 and 2.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. It's been a great year, but some bad news came the Rangers way recently went Josh Jung went down with a thumb injury. Texas has made an intriguing roster move in light of the Jung situation.

Top prospect Jonathon Ornelas has been called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make his MLB debut with the absence of Jung, according to a tweet from Texas Rangers PR. Jung has been placed on the 10-day injured list and Ornelas will be taking his place in the lineup for the time being.

Josh Jung has had a very impressive year before going down with injury. He is batting .274 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also has a .990 fielding percentage on third base and has made just three errors on the season. His high level of play earned him a trip to the All-Star game, and he is in the hunt for AL Rookie of the Year. It is certainly devastating for Rangers fans to see him go down, and hopefully he can make a speedy recovery.

Fans should be excited to see Jonathon Ornelas make his MLB debut, however. He is hitting .250 on the season and has primarily played shortstop in the field, where he was fielding percentage of .972. He is an exciting player who should have a good MLB career.

Rangers fans are definitely hoping that Jung's injury resolves quickly. Texas has been one of the best teams in baseball this year and is poised for a good playoff run. It should be a fun next few months for the Rangers if everyone gets healthy.