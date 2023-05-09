Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Texas Rangers have gotten out to an AL West leading 20-13 start to their season. Corey Seager returning to the lineup would certainly continue the Rangers strong early momentum.

Seager is poised to start his rehab assignment on Thursday, via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The shortstop has been out since April as he dealt with a hamstring injury.

Before going down, Seager was hitting .359 with one home run and four RBI over his first 11 games. He is looking to replicate the success he had in his Rangers’ debut when he hit .245 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI. Now nearing a return, Seager could look to improve his consistency while still providing massive power.

Texas gave Seager a massive 10-year, $325 million contract back in 2021. He came to the Rangers after spending the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In that time, Seager hit .297 with 104 home runs and 364 RBI. He is a former Rookie of the Year, a three-time All Star and a World Series champion.

Even without their catalyst, the Rangers’ offense has found a way to succeed in 2023. Texas is second in the league in runs scored (221), fourth in batting average (.269) and seventh in home runs (46). Their OPS of .800 ranks third in the MLB.

Still, the return of Corey Seager will provide the Rangers with an added spark. Texas is in the midst of a serious postseason push. After paying him all that money, the Rangers are ready to see Seager help lead the team to the playoffs.