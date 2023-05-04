Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Texas Rangers made a major splash by signing former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager a year ago. However, Seager has played just a handful of games in 2023 and has been out since April 11 after suffering a hamstring injury. The Rangers got some encouraging news regarding Seager’s return, per MLB.com.

‘Manager Bruce Bochy said on May 3 that Seager is roughly 7-10 days from returning to the Rangers’ lineup. Prior to the game on May 2, Seager was seen taking ground balls with the infielders and doing other baseball activities.’

Seager was off to a hot start, hitting .359 with a home run, four RBI, and seven runs scored through the first couple of weeks.

In Seager’s absence, youngster Ezequiel Duran has emerged as a quality option and is fighting for a spot on the team whenever Seager does return. Duran has a .324 batting average with three home runs and 14 RBI.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ezequiel Duran since Corey Seager went down (April 11th) : — 52 ABs (.365 BA

— 7 XBH (3 HR)

— 14 RBIs

— 1.015 OPS

— .615 SLG 🤯

Establishing a long term spot on this team… #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/jDrQCC4vOK — Rangers Muse (@MuseRangers) May 3, 2023

The Rangers have managed to survive despite the injury to Corey Seager, and Duran’s recent play is going to make it a bit difficult on Bruce Bochy once the time comes for Seager to return. Josh Jung is another reason for the Rangers hot start, and he has eight home runs with 24 RBI and 20 runs scored as the Texas offense has been fun to watch.

The Rangers are 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West entering Thursday, and the return of Seager will only strengthen this team. So, after nearly a month on the injured list, Corey Seager is approaching a return.