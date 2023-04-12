Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was pulled from their game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday with left hamstring tightness, according to Kennedi Landry.

Seager pulled up and grabbed his hamstring after hitting a double in the fifth inning, leaving the game shortly after. Hamstring injuries are always a concern, especially for players who have had the injury before, such as Seager. He missed nearly a month in 2019 with a left hamstring strain.

Seager has been scorching hot to start the season for the Rangers. In 11 games, including Tuesday, Seager has a .359 batting average with five extra-base hits and six runs scored. He currently has a five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-16 at the plate during the streak.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rangers are digging themselves out of a rebuild and are expected to contend for a playoff spot this season. They’ve made significant additions in back-to-back offseasons, handing Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million last offseason. The Rangers then added Jacob deGrom last December on a five-year, $185 million deal.

Seager has been one of the best shortstops in baseball since his debut in 2015, making three all-star teams and earning two Silver Slugger Awards. The injury bug has hampered Seager in some years though. He was limited to 26 games in 2018 and had to undergo Tommy John surgery. He then missed 67 games in 2021 after fracturing a bone in his hand.

The Rangers and their fans alike will be hoping to see Corey Seager back on the field sooner rather than later, but hamstring injuries are nothing to mess with.