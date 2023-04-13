A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Texas Rangers have absorbed a big blow to their roster with shortstop Corey Seager expected to miss multiple weeks due to a lower-body injury. Seager, who was scratched from Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals, has been put by the Rangers on the 10-day disabled list, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Grant also said that Corey Seager’s hamstring strain is a Grade 2 type, which means that the player will likely be out a minimum of four weeks.

Corey Seager suffered the said hamstring injury during the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game again the Royals. It’s also worth noting that Sesager missed almost a month of action in 2019 when he was still with the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a hamstring strain.

Seager’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the offense of the Rangers. On the season so far, Corey Seager is slashing .359/.469/.538 to go with a homer, four RBI, four doubles, and nine walks.

While Seager is out, the Rangers could be looking at the option of either starting Marcus Semien or continuing to ride with Josh Smith at shortstop. Smith started at shortstop in Wednesday’s game versus the Royals.

“Somebody of Corey’s caliber is not replaceable, but it leads to opportunity for other players to step up,” Rangers general manager general manager Chris Young said amid Seager’s injury (Via AP). “And that’s what good teams do,” Young said. “All good teams, every team, goes through injuries. And we knew something like this would happen, didn’t know when or to whom.”