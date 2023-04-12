Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom made his longest start with his new team Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals. deGrom got the win in his third start of the season, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out eight hitters across seven innings.

After the start, deGrom said that locating his changeup was key to his impressive start on Tuesday.

“In my first few (starts) my changeup wasn’t as effective as I’d like it to be,” deGrom said. “Being able to throw all four pitches is just more that batters have to think about so whenever I get things in line I’m able to mix it up a little more.”

deGrom said he wishes he had some pitches back but was glad the Rangers got the win. Despite exiting the game with a two-run lead, deGrom was credited with a no-decision after the Royals came back to tie it and send the game to extra innings. Jonah Heim hit a three-run walk-off home run in the 10th inning to win it for the Rangers.

It was a positive ending to a night in which the Rangers lost Corey Seager to left hamstring tightness. The team did not have an update on Seager postgame.

So far in three starts for the Rangers, deGrom has a 4.32 ERA with 27 strikeouts. The Rangers won all three games that deGrom started so far this season and improved to 7-4 with the win on Tuesday. After a brutal debut with Texas, it appears Jacob deGrom is starting to find his groove again.