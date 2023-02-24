Jacob deGrom’s tenure with the Texas Rangers got off on the wrong foot as he was already dealing with an injury. However, deGrom now seems to be on the right track and ready to help the Rangers make a postseason push.

deGrom dealt with left side tightness on the onset of Spring Training. However, the Rangers’ new ace was able to throw his first bullpen session on Thursday. After throwing 22 pitches, deGrom seemed to be past the side tightness that originally derailed him, via MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry.

“I felt really good,” deGrom said of his bullpen session. “The past few days it felt really good and back to normal. So we just took four days off without throwing before I got back to normal. It was a step in the right direction. The plan moving forward is to keep progressing and build up pitch count and get in some games.”

Before even coming to Spring Training, deGrom said he threw at least five bullpen sessions on his own. While he may have been shut down, he said it was more precautionary and that he didn’t feel behind any other of the Rangers’ pitchers.

Texas will be elated to hear of Jacob deGrom’s quick recovery. Injuries have been the one thing holding the right-hander back. Over the past three years, deGrom hasn’t made more than 15 stars in a season and was limited to just 11 in 2022.

However, he is still the guy who won back-to-back NL Cy Youngs in 2018-2019. deGrom has a career 2.52 ERA and a 1,607/303 K/BB ratio to go alongside four All Star nominations.

deGrom will play a major role in the Rangers’ success this upcoming season. He may have been dinged up to start Sprig Training, but the ace looks almost ready to be mowing down lineups in Texas.