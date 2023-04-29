Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom continues to struggle to stay healthy. In the fourth inning of his start on Friday against the New York Yankees, the veteran righty suffered an apparent injury. Via Fox Sports MLB:

Jacob deGrom has left tonight's game with a team trainer in the top of the 4th inning. (via @YESNetwork)pic.twitter.com/4ogm1Rt4SC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2023

After Willie Calhoun smacked deGrom’s pitch to left field, he looked to be very uncomfortable. It’s actually hard to tell what type of injury he’s dealing with, but it was bad enough for deGrom to leave prematurely. The Rangers pitching coach first came out before skipper Bruce Bochy walked to the mound to see what was going on.

deGrom was dealing before his departure, allowing just one hit in 3.2 innings. He’s looked solid since landing in Texas, compiling a 2-0 record and 3.04 ERA in five outings, striking out 43 in 26.2 innings and walking just three.

The 34-year-old inked a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers in the offseason after spending his entire career with the New York Mets. They also managed to bring in some more intriguing talent on the hill, including Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi.

As we all know, deGrom has dealt with countless injury problems throughout the years and already left one of his other starts this year with wrist soreness. While it ended up being a minor issue, it’s still concerning that health complications continue to pop up because when at 100%, deGrom is one of the best pitchers in baseball.

The Rangers have serious playoff aspirations but if deGrom can’t stay off the IL, it will be difficult to compete in the American League. Stay tuned for more updates on the right-hander.