Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Throughout his MLB career, the biggest red flag against Jacob deGrom has been his health. Luckily for the Texas Rangers, it doesn’t look like deGrom is facing a long injury recovery this time around.

deGrom is throwing a bullpen session Friday, via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. While nothing has been finalized, deGrom is poised to start on Sunday, assuming his bullpen goes well.

The Rangers’ ace was forced to leave his start against the Kansas City Royals on Monday due to wrist soreness. It seems like a minor issue with deGrom throwing a bullpen session. He isn’t out of the woods just yet, but deGrom appears to have avoided serious injury.

deGrom was in the middle of an amazing start when he was lifted against the Royals. The right-hander threw four no-hit innings with five strikeouts. Texas went on to win the game 4-0.

After a disastrous debut for the Rangers, deGrom has looked more like his Cy Young self of late. He allowed five runs to the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day. deGrom followed that up with six innings of one run ball against the Baltimore Orioles and seven inning appearance against the Royals where he allowed just two runs.

Including his near perfect four innings in the rematch against Kansas City, deGrom is currently holding a 3.48 ERA on the season. He’s pitched to a 1-0 record with a glistening 32/3 K/BB ratio.

For the Rangers to be successful, Jacob deGrom needs to be at the top of his game. After a bit of an injury scare, deGrom looks ready to get back to mowing down hitters for Texas.