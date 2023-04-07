My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Texas Rangers have gotten off to a pretty good start after what was a busy offseason for them. However, they are already facing a bit of attrition, as their starting rotation is already dealing with a few injuries. The latest update on Jake Odorizzi certainly won’t help matters much either.

The Rangers swung a deal with the Atlanta Braves for Odorizzi over the offseason, and envisioned him being a key piece of their starting rotation behind new ace Jacob deGrom. But Odorizzi picked up a shoulder injury during the spring and didn’t make much progress in returning to the mound. The veteran starter opted to undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder, dealing the Rangers a very sizable blow here.

Via Evan Grant:

“Jake Odorizzi will miss season after undergoing arthroscopic procedure on shoulder.”

Odorizzi has turned himself into a reliable backend of the rotation starter as his career has gone on, which was precisely the role he was expected to fill for the Rangers. Instead, his arm and shoulder were never good to go for the season, and he opted to bite the bullet and miss the entire season rather than pursuing an alternative solution.

Texas will now have to find a new guy to fill out the rotation aside from Odorizzi, which is obviously something they would rather not be doing just six games into the season. The Rangers have gotten off to a solid 4-2 start, but they will now need to work a little bit harder to overcome this loss to a key piece in Odorizzi.