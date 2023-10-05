The Texas Rangers head into the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles without three key starters, but it appears one could possibly make a miraculous return in the MLB Playoffs. Max Scherzer, who suffered a shoulder injury in mid-September, is about to take a massive step in the right direction.

The veteran is set to throw live batting practice on Friday ahead of Game 1 on Saturday. Via Buster Olney:

“Max Scherzer will throw live batting practice Friday, as the Rangers work to determine if/when he can be part of their postseason staff.”

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

While Jacob deGrom and Jon Gray are 100% out of the picture from the postseason, Scherzer may be able to pitch. When he went on the shelf last month, there was no belief he'd take the mound again in 2023. But, Mad Max has been throwing bullpens without any pain.

The Rangers just knocked out the Tampa Bay Rays in two games in the AL Wild Card behind some tremendous offense and a pair of valiant pitching efforts from Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi. It does feel unlikely that Scherzer will join the team for the ALDS, but the ALCS and potentially the World Series are certainly not out of the cards. That being said, it would probably be in relief.

Texas went out and pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Max Scherzer at the trade deadline in late July with the hope he'd be able to contribute to a deep playoff run. And by the sounds of it, the three-time Cy Young winner may still be able to help out.