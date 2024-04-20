The Rangers are currently dealing with a number of pitcher injuries, one of which revolves around Max Scherzer. Last December, Scherzer underwent surgery for a herniated disc and was expected to be out until June or July.
But the Rangers star seems to be making good progress, and Texas manager Bruce Bochy had an encouraging update, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:
“Max Scherzer is expected to begin his minor-league injury rehab assignment on Wednesday, Bruce Bochy said in our @MLBNetwork interview today. The Braves and Rangers meet in our Showcase Game at 7 pm ET.”
There were reports earlier in the week that Scherzer seemed to be progressing ahead of schedule and could return to the Rangers in May.
Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports had further details, “Scherzer told me last week that he's still a little bit cautious about this whole thing only because he has to pass each step with everything checked off. But so far so good — he has checked every box and they're looking forward to him returning much sooner than expected.”
For what it's worth, in February, Scherzer provided some update on his condition and noted that he feels “great” but is being “cautious” despite not feeling any sort of pain. He is staying in shape while waiting to be fully cleared to do baseball activities. Scherzer, on Wednesday, was spotted playing catch but has yet to throw against hitters.
Scherzer's return will be a huge boost to the Rangers, especially with their aforementioned injury problem at the mound. Besides Scherzer, the Rangers are without pitchers Cody Bradford, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle.
Bradford was placed on a 15-day IL on Sunday due to back soreness. The left-hander was performing well before getting hurt, tallying a 1.40 ERA in three starts this season. DeGrom and Mahle are both still recovering from their Tommy John surgeries last year.
Max Scherzer a difference-maker for the Rangers
A three-time CY Young winner, Scherzer's resume speaks for itself. He spent the peak of his career with the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals. With eight All-Star appearances, two World Series titles and multiple records to his name, “decorated” is putting it lightly when it comes to describing Scherzer's career.
He has 214 career victories, including a pair of 20-win seasons. He has excelled at every stop in his career, playing for the Rangers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
While the Rangers are going to be without Mahle and deGrom for an extended period of time (and Jordan Montgomery has moved on the Arizona Diamondbacks), getting Scherzer back and at his best bodes well for Texas to make another postseason run comparable to last year's World Series championship.