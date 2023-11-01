The Texas Rangers are on a roll in the World Series. Despite the absences of Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer, their win against the Arizona Diamondbacks looked like a breeze in the latter stages. Chris Young was able to manage the rotation well and it paid off with a three-to-one lead in the series. They even notched a feat that has never been seen before in MLB Playoffs history,

The Rangers have now gotten 10 straight road game wins leading up to the World Series. This is both the longest streak in the history of the league and the franchise, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Chris Young was able to make the right calls such that the Rangers got closer to the precipice of baseball greatness. Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer might be out against the Diamondbacks but Travis Jankowski was able to deliver in the World Series win. He got his first World Series hit because of the call-up. Jankowski would then follow it up by scoring off of Marcus Semien's triple.

Other individuals were also instrumental in this road record. Garcia shined throughout the postseason from the start of their campaign against the Tampa Bay Rays. They would then move on to decimate a loaded Baltimore Orioles squad. Then, they would win an intense series against the Houston Astros. Nobody had expected the Rangers to go from Wild Card fighters to now just a few scores away from etching their name in the annals of baseball history. Will they be able to seal the deal and forever be remembered in MLB Playoffs history?