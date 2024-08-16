Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi should be alright after exiting his last start prematurely. He was pulled in Texas' first game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees due to right side tightness.

Eovaldi has been a huge piece for the Rangers this season, performing well while the rest of the team has been battered with injury and/or struggles. He had his share of frustrations in his last appearance and had to take some steps to bounce back, including a bullpen session.

Fortunately for Texas, Eovaldi is about to return to action. The MLB.com injury update page writes the following about Eovaldi's injury process: “The following day, Eovaldi returned to Texas to see team physician Dr. Keith Meister, missing his next start in Boston. Eovaldi threw a bullpen in Arlington on Wednesday. Although this particular injury is something he hasn’t experienced before, he said he is ready to go for his next start Saturday against the Twins at Globe Life Field.”

Nathan Eovaldi slated to make next start for Rangers

The Rangers' title defense is looking more and more hopeless as the season goes on. At 56-66, they are far removed from the postseason picture. The best they can hope for now is finishing out the season healthy and trying again next season. For Eovaldi, bouncing back from his recent setback is step one.

“I’ve had oblique issues and stuff on the left side before, but never on the right — but they say as a pitcher, if you had to have it on one side, you want to have it on your right,” Eovaldi said, via MLB.com. “The right side’s manageable. Everything should be fine.”

Jacob deGrom should be back for the Rangers soon but it won’t be enough to correct the course of their season. Eovaldi surely makes Texas more dangerous but the squad this season has most likely fired too many blanks to make it back to the postseason.