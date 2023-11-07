Peter Laviolette did not hold back when explaining his surprising decision to move Kaapo Kakko off the Rangers first line

The New York Rangers have been on fire to start the 2023-24 season, racing out to a 8-2-1 start through their first 11 games of the season. Despite that, not all is well in New York right now, as Kaapo Kakko got dropped from the Rangers first line, and received quite a wake up call from Peter Laviolette ahead of their upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Kakko, who was the second overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, has continued to struggle to truly reach his potential, tallying just two points through 11 games played this season. Laviolette admitted he wasn't happy with what he had seen from that entire line, but he singled out Kakko after he got demoted to the third line for needing to step up his game.

Via Vince Z. Mercogliano:

Peter Laviolette said ‘It's not a work (ethic) thing' that led Kakko being moved off 1RW, rather, ‘Through the course of 11 games, it just hasn't clicked the way that you would want from a production standpoint. And I'm not saying that's (only) Kaapo. I’m just saying that's the reality.'”

Kaapo Kakko running out of time to prove his worth to the Rangers

While Kakko racked up 40 points last season, he's never really come close to reaching the potential that was associated with him as the second overall pick of the 2019 draft. Kakko has shown flashes every once in a while, but it's time for him to begin delivering, and with this big decision from Laviolette, it seems like he may be running out of time to do so.

The Rangers are likely hoping that a role less in the spotlight will help Kakko figure things out, as his struggles on the first line have been very public given all the expectations that come with being on your teams' top line. Kakko has a ton of talent, but he needs to begin putting all the pieces of the puzzle together, or else his time with the Rangers could come to a quick end.