Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers came into the postseason as underdogs, but both teams have been surprisingly dominant en route to the World Series. Both of these squads made the playoffs via the Wild Card, and they are now battling it out to take home the World Series crown. The series started out tight as it was knotted up at 1-1, and the Rangers took game three to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Game four took place on Tuesday night, and it felt like a must-win for the Diamondbacks as it's very difficult to climb out of a 3-1 hole.

It's a tall task to climb out of a 3-1 hole, and the Diamondbacks will have to do it if they want to win the championship. The Rangers offense was too much to handle, and they cruised to an 11-7 win in game four. It was 10-0 before the Diamondbacks plated a run, and it was 11-1 going into the bottom of the 8th before Arizona made the score seem more respectable.

Corey Seager had another big game for the Rangers as he had two hits, two RBIs and one home run. He has been dominant in this series, and it pegs an interesting question from Derek Jeter.

“Why do you continue to pitch to him?” Derek Jeter said after Tuesday's game in a video posted to Twitter from Fox Sports: MLB.

With the damage that Corey Seager has been doing at the plate, it could be more beneficial to just give him a free base every time he steps up to the plate. The Diamondbacks likely wished they had done that after he launched his game four homer.

The Rangers are now completely in the drivers seat, and they are just one win away from winning the World Series. Game five will take place on Wednesday in Arizona, and games six and seven will be back in Texas if necessary.