The Texas Rangers are acquiring C Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates, per Mark Feinsand. The move comes after Jonah Heim's devastating injury, and will give new SP Max Scherzer a quality defensive-based catcher on the roster.

The Pirates are acquiring international bonus pool money in return for Hedges, via Feinsand as well.

Pittsburgh started out the 2023 season strong but failed to replicate their success as the season continued on. This led to them selling at the deadline, although they held onto star closer David Bednar.

Texas, on the other hand, leads the AL West and are certainly buyers. They acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets and feature an all-around talented roster. Hedges won't hep Texas' offense, but fortunately for the Rangers they already have a talented lineup. Hedges is regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in the game though.

Rangers trade for Austin Hedges

Hedges is slashing just .180/.237/.230 with a .467 OPS and one home run in 2023. He's a career .189 hitter but the Rangers didn't acquire him for his offensive output.

Heim, who's on the injured list, is an impressive defensive catcher. He also does a respectable job of handling the pitching staff and likely played a role in Texas' early-season pitching success. The Rangers' rotation has dealt with some ups and downs over the past month though. Texas is surely hoping Hedges can help them get back on track. In addition to his defense, Hedges is outspoken and does a good job of guiding his pitchers.

This trade should not be overlooked by fans.