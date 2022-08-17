Rangers can president Jon Daniels after firing Chris Woodward

The Texas Rangers appear to be cleaning house. Just days after cutting ties with manager Chris Woodward, they’ve now also fired team president Jon Daniels.

Via Ken Rosenthal:

BREAKING: Jon Daniels out as Rangers president of baseball operations, sources tell me and @ThreeTwoEephus. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 17, 2022

The Rangers also released a statement on the decision:

The Rangers today announced that Jon Daniels has been relieved of his duties as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young will assume oversight of all aspects of the Rangers’ baseball operations department. pic.twitter.com/lc1ACfp1tZ — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) August 17, 2022

GM Chris Young, a former Major League pitcher, will oversee the president’s duties for the time being.

Rangers managing partner Ray Davis released this statement on the decision to part ways with Daniels, who had been with the organization for 17 years.

“This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” managing partner Ray Davis said in a press release announcing the move. “Jon’s accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. He and his staff put together the best teams in the franchise’s history that resulted in five playoff appearances and two American League pennants between 2010 and 2016. His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community.”

The reality is the Rangers haven’t had a winning season since 2016, despite spending $500 million last winter on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Unfortunately, both players aren’t living up to expectations, hitting well below .260.

Texas is currently 52-65 and a whole 9.5 games out of the Wild Card race. Changes were needed and they came in a hurry.