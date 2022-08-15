Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward amid woeful campaign

The Texas Rangers spent in the ballpark of $500 million on the acquisitions of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, but it hasn’t helped them one bit. Amid their brutal 51-63 campaign, the team has decided to fire manager Chris Woodward.

Via Bob Nightengale:

The Texas #Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward, per @Evan_P_Grant — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 15, 2022

This doesn’t come as a surprise. The Rangers are hitting .241 as a team (18th in the league) and have scored just 4.5 runs per game. On the mound, Texas boasts a 4.09 ERA.

You can’t exactly blame their struggles on Woodward, but that’s just how it works. Semien isn’t living up to expectations, hitting just .235. Seager isn’t much better, batting a mere .254.

The Rangers had won two in a row before Woodward was relieved of his duties, taking to two out of three from the Seattle Mariners. Woodward was hired by the team in November of 2018 after coaching stints with the M’s and Dodgers. He also enjoyed a 12-year playing career in the Majors with a variety of teams.

Texas actually handed him a contract extension in November of last year that ran through 2023 and had a further option for 2024. The Rangers currently sit in third place in the AL West and a whole 9.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

The Rangers were once one of the better teams in the American League, winning back-to-back divisional crowns in 2015 and 16′ before slumping to a last-place finish in 2018 when Jeff Banister was canned.

It’s not yet known who will take over for Woodward, but for the time being, the likelihood is a current coach on the staff will step in as the interim manager.