The Texas Rangers are unlikely to repeat as World Series champions this season, as the Lone Star State's squad has sputtered to a 47-52 record. However, the team got positive injury news before its clash with the Chicago White Sox on Monday, giving it a glimmer of hope.

Tyler Mahle, Cody Bradford, and Evan Carter are all progressing in their respective rehabs, via MLB.com's Kennedi Landry.

“Rangers injury updates from the clubhouse:

– Tyler Mahle feels good, will pitch at Frisco later this week to continue his ramp up

– Cody Bradford will come out of the bullpen tomorrow in Frisco

– Evan Carter did some shagging in the outfield today, will take BP tomorrow,” Landry reported.

Texas could use the help on both sides of the ball. The team currently ranks 17th in the league with a 4.05 ERA, as well as 19th with a .238 batting average.

Mahle, a veteran right-hander who spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, has a career 4.30 ERA and 1.304 WHIP across 635.2 innings. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder also has a stellar average of 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, as well as a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He will be a valuable arm to add to the middle or back of the rotation upon returning from his elbow ailment.

Bradford has a less extensive big-league track record but has looked promising in limited action. The southpaw had a 3-0 record with a 1.40 ERA, 0.621 WHIP, and an 8.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 19.1 innings pitched this year before going down with a fractured rib. He could be available in early August barring any setbacks, via Sports Illustrated.

While the pitchers have each had plenty of good moments in The Show, Carter's had a different path thus far.

The Rangers need Evan Carter to continue developing this season

Carter has struggled this year, slashing .188/.272/.361 with five homers and 15 RBI across 45 games played. The preseason AL Rookie of the Year, who's been out since May 26th with a stress fracture in his back, swung a bat at the team's training facility in Surprise, Arizona, before the All-Star break. However, the 21-year-old said he's much further along now and is inching closer to a minor-league rehab stint.

Carter sounded off on how far he's come recently, via The Dallas Morning News' Shawn McFarland.

“I think it might’ve been the first day of overhand [batting practice],” Carter said of the Arizona sessions. “I mean, my swing volume that I’ve taken [in Arlington], I didn’t even get close to that. Different approach this time, and I think it’s going better, for sure, the second time.”

Texas, who is also awaiting fellow youngster Josh Jung's return, needs Carter to show why he was worth the 50th overall pick in the 2020 draft. At the very least, a late-season push from the Tennessee native would be a positive sign for the team's future.

Regardless, the Rangers are still just five games behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners for first place in the AL West. If the team can stay afloat as it heals up, it could be in the mix for the division crown in September.