The Texas Rangers aim for the sweep of the Oakland Athletics this afternoon. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Athletics prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday was another dominating performance for the Rangers in their win over the Athletics. The scoring started in the second inning as Ezequiel Duran hit a double to drive in a run. JP Sears looked to have settled in after that double, but trouble came for him in the fourth. The Rangers had four hits in the inning and scored three runs. Meanwhile, Max Scherzer was dominant. His only mistake was a JJ Bleday solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Scherzer would go seven innings, giving up just three hits, and striking out six. Corey Seager would add a home run late in the game and it was a 6-1 victory for the Rangers.

The Texas Rangers have now won eight straight games, and sit at 68-46 on the season. That gives them the third-best record in the American League, behind only the Orioles and Rays. It also gives them a three-game lead over Houston in the race for the division. Meanwhile, the A's officially clinched a losing season. They dropped to 32-82 on the year. That puts them on pace for 116 losses in the year, which would be the fourth most in the modern era.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

It has been the combination of great pitching and solid hitting that has led to eight straight wins for the Rangers. In the winning streak, they have scored 50 runs. Meanwhile, they have surrendered just 18. This is an example of why the Rangers have the best-run differential this year in the majors. During the year, the pitching staff has put out some solid performances. They are 14th in the majors in team ERA while sitting fifth in wHIP and seventh in opponent batting average. On the mound, today for the Rangers will be Jordan Montgomery. He is 7-9 on the season with a 3.40 ERA. Last time out he made his first start for the Rangers since being acquired from the Cardinals. In that game he went six innings, striking out six and giving up just two runs in a 6-2 victory over the Marlins.

The Ranger's offense may be the best in the majors. They are first in runs scored this year, while also being first in batting average and on-base percentage, and sitting second in slugging. Leading the way for them is Adolis Garcia. He is the team leader in home runs and RBIs. His 29 home runs on the year rank him seventh in the majors, while his 89 RBIs rank him second in the majors. This month he has continued to produce. So far this month, Garcia is hitting .333 with a .471 on-base percentage. He has hit four home runs and two doubles leading to five RBIs. He has also scored then runs this month.

Joining him in having a hot bat is Corey Seager. He has eight RBIs in his last six games with four home runs and two doubles. He is hitting .385 over the last week with a .407 on-base percentage. Seager has also scored seven times. Marcus Semien is also scoring a lot. He has scored ten times in the last week, while also hitting three home runs and two doubles. Semien has driven in six runs and has been walking a lot. He has walked six times in the last week to give him a .455 on-base percentage in the last seven games.

The Rangers will also have to make up for the loss of Josh Jung though. Jung will be out for six weeks due to needing thumb surgery. He had been hitting very well until going out with his injury. He was hitting .316 on the month with two home runs and a double, leading to six RBIs. Still, the Rangers have more than enough quality bats to overcome this injury, as they wait for Jung to return.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

While the Rangers are one of the best teams in baseball, the Athletics are one of the worst. Pitching has a lot to do with that. They are 30th in team ERA, WHIP, and quality starts, while sitting 27th in opponent batting average. The Athletics will be sending Austin Pruitt to the mound to open the game today. He is 2-6 on the season with a 3.35 ERA. Pruitt is primarily a reliever but has opened three games this year. In those games, he has pitched 5.2 innings and has given up six runs.

On the offensive side of things, the Athletics are the worst in the majors. They are 30th in batting average, runs scored and slugging while sitting 27th in on-base percentage. Still, they have a few bats that have been hitting hot as of late. Seth Brown leads that group. He is hitting .368 n the last week with a .400 on base percentahe. He has two RBIs with the help of three doubles and a triple in the last week. Brown has also scored a run.

Nick Allen joins him in hitting well. Allen is hitting .353 in the last week and has scored three times. Many of those runs have come from Allen driving in himself. In the last week, Allen has two home runs and four RBIs, plus a double. Allen has also stolen a base. Zack Gelof has also scored three times in the last week. He is hitting .286 in the last week but has an on-base percentage of .375. Gelof has a home run and three RBIs, but two doubles. Those three are all hitting well and will need to continue to do so if the Athletics are going to keep this one close.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

In the pitching matchup, the Rangers have a major edge. Montgomery has been a solid pitcher this year, and now on a team that will give him run support, he should be even better. While the Athletics do have three guys who are hitting well, most of the Rangers lineup is swinging the bat hot. The Rangers have won the first two games by a combined score of 11-4. They will get another win today to complete the sweep.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-156)