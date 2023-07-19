As the Texas Rangers staked their impressive lead in the AL West, Jon Gray has been a solid contributor in the rotation. After Gray was forced to leave the Rangers last contest, it's now a bit more clear exactly what kind of injury the right-hander is facing.

Gray took a line drive off of his shin in his start against the Tampa Bay Rays, leading to his removal. While he was diagnosed with a bruised left shin, X-rays on the injury came back negative, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. While he doesn't have an exact timetable, Gray has avoided serious injury after an originally scary comebacker.

Jon Gray was removed from the game after taking a 112 mph comebacker off of his shin pic.twitter.com/Ez6dM4CDsr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 19, 2023

Before going down with his injury, Gray pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball. He struck out four on the day while lowering his overall ERA to 3.31 on the year.

Gray was fine overall in his Texas debut. While his 7-7 record and 3.96 ERA won't open any eyes, his 134/39 K/BB ratio surely will. Still, the righty has found a way to turn it up a notch in 2023. Alongside his current ERA, Gray already has six wins and a 79/33 K/BB ratio. He may not be the highlight of the rotation, but Gray has certainly proved his value to the Rangers.

Texas is thankful that Jon Gray's x-rays came back negative. They'll hope for a speedy recovery, perhaps in time for his next start. Before the end of their Rays matchup, the Rangers held a sizzling 57-39 record. But only 4.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros in the AL West, Texas will need Gray and all of their starters to be healthy and productive.